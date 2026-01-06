Israel carries out airstrikes on Hezbollah and Hamas sites in Lebanon

Last Updated on January 6, 2026 7:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israel has carried out airstrikes on multiple Hezbollah and Hamas sites in Lebanon. Video footage circulating on social media showed heavy destruction and a large cloud of smoke rising over the coastal city of Sidon following Israeli strikes yesterday. The strikes also continued till this morning. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the strike destroyed a commercial building in an industrial area of Sidon.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) released a statement this morning, saying it had targeted Hezbollah and Hamas sites in several areas of Lebanon in a wave of strikes that began yesterday. The statement said the strikes targeted several weapons storage facilities and military structures, both above and below ground, that were used by Hezbollah to advance attacks against IDF soldiers and against the State of Israel. The IDF said the strikes also hit Hamas weapons production sites in southern Lebanon.