UN says it will not send election observers to Bangladesh polls

Jan 6, 2026

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The United Nations has said it will not deploy election observers to Bangladesh’s February 12 parliamentary polls, citing the absence of a mandate from its governing bodies.

Responding to a question at a UN press briefing in New York, UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said, “No. We do not… the UN itself doesn’t send observers unless there is a mandate from the General Assembly or the Security Council.”

He added that the UN could instead provide technical assistance through its country office. “I can check for you whether the UN country office is offering any technical support, which is something that we often do,” he said.

Dujarric also offered condolences on the death of former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia. “We obviously send condolences to her family and to the people of Bangladesh on her passing,” he said.

