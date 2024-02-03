इंडियन आवाज़     03 Feb 2024 01:49:40      انڈین آواز
Public transport workers start a nationwide strike in Germany

Local public transport workers began a 24-hour strike on Friday to press for improved working conditions, disrupting travel for millions of commuters across Germany. The strike called by Labor Union ‘Verdi’ has prompted the cancellation of buses and trams in all German federal states, except for Bavaria.

It is the latest in a series of industrial actions that have plagued the country’s transportation sector in recent weeks. ‘Verdi’ is urging better working conditions for public transport employees, among other demands. The union body is negotiating with transit authorities amid the industrial action. The Verdi union represents some 90,000 transport workers of around 130 municipal transit agencies. Climate group ‘Fridays for Future Germany’ has also endorsed the public transport action.

Yesterday a strike by security staff at 11 German airports affected two lakh travellers and led to around 1,100 flight cancellations or delays. Meanwhile, disruptions were set to continue at Hamburg Airport as ground service staff have been called by Verdi to join the strike. This has led to cancelation of some flights at the airport in Germany’s second-biggest city, although operations remain mostly normal for now. Hamburg Airport called on travelers to plan enough time before their flight departure due to the strike. The Union has said it was demanding higher paychecks and a one-time payment of 3,250 dollars to adjust for inflation.

