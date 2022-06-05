FreeCurrencyRates.com

05 Jun 2022

Protests erupt in Pakistan following price rise of petroleum products

AMN / WEB DESK

Protests have erupted in Pakistan after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government increased the prices of petroleum products. Citizens attacked and vandalized a petrol pump near Purani Sabzi Mandi in Karachi’s Central District, reported local media.

There was already anger among the protestors over the increased fuel prices and this was further elevated after the petrol pump stopped supplying fuel. Protests were also being held in Nagan Chowrangi and Larkana areas. The situation escalated when angry citizens set fire to tires at Jinnah Bagh Chowk in Larkana, according to reports.

Meanwhile PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed Saturday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is “nervous” nowadays and there’s a “strange” fear on his face as he castigated the government for rising inflation — which stands at a record high.

“Shehbaz Sharif has stated that everything has happened because of Imran Khan, so they should have let Imran Khan stay in power,” the PTI chairman told a public gathering in Upper Dir.

Khan — ousted through a no-confidence vote in April and only the first premier to be voted out — asked the government that if they “cannot handle” the country’s issues, then why did they remove him from power through the alleged “conspiracy”.

The PTI chairman has refused to accept the new coalition government and has blamed the United States for backing the no-confidence motion that led to his ouster.

Khan is holding back-to-back jalsas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he rallies his supporters for marching to the capital once again after he called off his protests in Islamabad last month, claiming that he feared bloodshed.

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

