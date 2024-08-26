Kolkata rape case: Protests, demonstrations over RG Kar rape and murder case continue to rock West Bengal

AMN / KOLKATA

Protest marches and demonstrations were held in different parts of West Bengal on Sunday, protesting the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In state capital Kolkata, civil society members marched from Ramlila Maidan in Moulali to Metro Channel in Esplanade, demanding justice for the victim of the crime that shook the conscience of the nation. Kolkata rape case: Polygraph test of main accused Sanjay Roy begins

Polygraph test of main accused Sanjay Roy begins

Sanjay Roy, the main accused and the lone arrested person in the brutal rape and murder case of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital has undergone polygraph test today. The CBI team reached the Presidency Correctional Home at around 11AM for the purpose and came out after four hours. Earlier, the investigating team interrogated Sanjoy in front of the psychologists and behavioural experts of Forensic Science Laboratory, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, former superintendent of R G Kar Bulbul Mukherjee, member of Homicide Branch of Kolkata Police and Special Investigating Team and OC of R G Kat outpost have also been interrogated at the CGO Complex, Salt Lake. The investigating team today visited residence of Chandan Louha, close associate of Dr. Sandip Ghosh, former Principal of the R.G.Kar hospital. Louha’s wife runs a coffee shop at R G Kar. There are allegations that the shop is illegal. It may be recalled that the CBI visited 15 places since this morning in connection with the financial irregularities at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital case in Kolkata. A team of CBI interrogated Dr. Sandip Ghosh at his residence. CBI team was accompanied by central team and Kolkata police. Another team also arrived there in the afternoon.

Another team of CBI reached R G Kar to question the new principal and the new vice principal. Besides, teams of CBI interrogated R G Kar professor Dr. Debashis Som, former Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal Dr. Sanjay Vashisth and medical supplier Biplab Singh at their respective residences. People from all walks of life took to streets even today in protest of the horrific incident and demand for the justice for the victim.

As per latest reports CBI has visited the house of another close associate of Dr. Sandip Ghosh, named Suman Hazra. Raid and interrogation are going on at his residence in Sankrail, Howrah. He used to sell recycled products at R G Kar hospital, as per reports.