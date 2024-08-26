BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi over his ‘no OBC in Miss India list’ remarks

AMN / WEB DESK

BJP today hit out at the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his “no Dalit, Adivasi or OBC in Miss India list” remarks and asked him not to demean the discussion on the empowerment of marginalised sections.

The ruling party’s reaction came a day after Gandhi, while pressing for a nationwide caste census at an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, said he checked the list of former Miss India pageant winners but found no Dalit, tribal, or OBC among them.

“Rahul Gandhi, you are the Leader of Opposition. You talk about the OBCs. It’s good. It’s your right. But how far lower will you take this debate?” senior BJP leader Ravi Shakar Prasad said, adding it was a serious issue and the sanctity of discussion should be maintained.

“Mr Rahul Gandhi, I don’t question your right to raise any issue. But if you are talking of empowering the OBCs, don’t you think you need to maintain some sanctity in the debate,” Prasad said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters when asked about the Congress leader’s remarks.

Prasad asked Gandhi to take note that there have been several eligible contestants from the minority community who made it to the Miss World Like Reita Faria and Diana Hayden.

“I have been told that one or two Sikh contestants also reached there. Others are also going and they should. But the big question here is from which lens do you want to see this debate?” the former Union minister asked.

“Rahul Gandhi, do not demean this dialogue,” he said.

The Congress leader had made the remarks on Saturday during a ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’ while pressing for a nationwide “caste census”.

Gandhi said, “90 per cent people are sitting out of the system. They have skill, knowledge but no connections (with the system). That is why we have raised the demand for a caste census.” “I have checked the list of Miss India, which did not have any Dalit, Adivasi (tribal) or OBC women. Some will talk about cricket or Bollywood. No one will show the cobbler or plumber. Even top anchors in the media are not from the 90 per cent,” he said.