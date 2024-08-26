Atrocities against women are an unpardonable sin: PM Modi

AMN / JALGAON MAHARASHTRA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the safety of women is a top priority of the nation, along with their empowerment. The Prime Minister said that atrocities against women are an unpardonable sin and the guilty must not be spared. He added that public institutions like hospitals, schools, offices, or the police system should be made accountable, and any negligence in the past is unacceptable.

PM distributed certificates to 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis in a function organised at Jalgaon in Maharashtra. The Prime Minister also felicitated Lakhpati Didis and discussed with them about their businesses.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted that the women power of India has always contributed to building the future of society and the nation.

Mr. Modi said our biggest responsibility as a society and as a government should be to protect the lives and dignity of women.

People should be held “accountable” for any negligence in ensuring women’s safety, he said, adding whether it takes place in public institutions, be it a hospital or a school or an office, or the police system, should be made accountable and any sort of negligence is unacceptable.

PM Modi underlined the need for governments to enact stringent laws for the harshest punishment to those who commit atrocities on women.

Pointing out that FIRs for complaints were not registered on time earlier and the legal process had been very time-consuming, the PM said such obstacles have been removed in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) where an entire chapter has been written on the atrocities on women and children, he said.

He said the victims can register e-FIR if they do not wish to go to the police station and measures are in place to ensure swift action and no tampering with e-FIR at the police station level. It would help in speedy investigation and strict punishment for the culprits. The new laws have provisions for the death penalty and life imprisonment for sexual crimes against minors.