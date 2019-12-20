Protest against CAA badly affect normal life in several states

WEB DESK AGENCIES

CAA protest: Rail, bus traffic affected in parts of Bihar

Rail and bus traffic was affected at several parts of Bihar today due to the bandh called by left parties against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Bandh supporters took to the road in Patna and different parts of the state holding banner, posters and raising slogans against the CAA.

They torched tyres and stopped vehicular movement on some national and state highways.



CAA protest: Scores detained in Hyderabad

In Telangana, police have taken leaders of different political parties and a number of students into custody when they were protesting against amended Citizenship Act in Hyderabad today.

Despite there was no permission for public demonstrations from police, several organizations called for protests.

When the police prevented students and agitators from taking out a rally at Exhibition grounds in Hyderabad, the activists tried to barge into the nearby BJP office in Hyderabad forcing police to take them into custody.

Meanwhile, similar demonstrations were also held in the campus of the University of Hyderabad, led to arrests of students.

CAA protest: Karnataka CM apeals for peace

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has called upon the people to maintain peace and harmony.

He warned that rumour-mongers will be dealt with sternly.

The Chief Minister told that the Citizenship amendment Act has the sanctity of India’s constitution.

The appeal by the Chief Minister comes in the wake of left-leaning organisations holding protests against the Amended Citizenship Act in the state.

Sporadic incidents of protest were reported from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Hassan, Hubli, Kalburgi and Ballary.

The police DG met the Chief Minister and briefed him about the prevailing law and order situation.

The protest took place violating the prohibitory orders issued by the state government.

The prohibitory orders which commenced this morning will continue till Saturday. The police department has issued notices to the public against spreading communal hatred through social media.