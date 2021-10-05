Pak PM Imran Khan faces flak after his govt starts talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan
Priyanka Gandhi arrested, Sitapur guest house turned into temporary jail

Congress workers have been protesting outside the PAC guest house in Sitapur where Priyanka Gandhi has been confined for well over 36 hours, demanding her release.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been arrested and a case registered against her for defying prohibitory orders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday.

According to reports, Priyanka Gandhi’s arrest took place at around 4.30 am on October 4. A case has been registered against her under sections 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) and 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases).

Priyanka Gandhi had been placed under house arrest in Lucknow, but she evaded it and left along with several Congress leaders for Lakhimpur Kheri district, where eight people were killed following clashes between protesting farmers and the convoy of Union Minister Ajay Misra’s son. In the wake of the violence, prohibitory orders were imposed in the district under Section 144 of the CrPC.

After five hours of a cat and mouse chase with the police, Priyanka Gandhi was intercepted at Hargaon and she and several other party leaders were detained.

The Congress leader is currently detained at a PAC guest house in Sitapur, which is being used as a “temporary jail” to house her.

Previously, Priyanka Gandhi has claimed that she was detained “without an order or FIR” while those responsible for stoking the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were roaming scot-free.

The sections invoked against Priyanka Gandhi are related to preventive detention and bond requiring surety that the law will not be violated.

Detention under these depends on the “intent” or “design” or possibility of a cognizable offence that is likely to be committed by the accused person.

