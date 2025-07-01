Private education institutions play important role in achieving welfare goals: President Murmu

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects of Mahayogi Gorakhnath University at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, she said that education is the most effective means of empowerment and the decision to establish a girls’ hostel in the University will boost the higher education of women.

The President said the University has achieved impressive achievements in its development journey in just four years. This institute has become a major center of higher education and employment-oriented education in eastern UP. She added that when UP moves ahead on the path of rapid development, then the whole of India will establish new standards of progress. President Murmu said that private higher education institutions have played an important role in working for public welfare goals under the National Education Policy. This is the first private university to contribute to higher education in Gorakhpur and the surrounding areas.

Governor Anandiben Patel and State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present during the event. Earlier, President Murmu addressed the inauguration ceremony of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University.