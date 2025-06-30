President Droupadi Murmu Attends IVRI Convocation Ceremony in Bareilly

Staff Reporter

The President of India, Mrs Droupadi Murmu, attended the convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, today (June 30, 2025).

In her address, the President emphasized the deep relationship between humans, nature, and wildlife. She expressed concern over the alarming rate of species extinction and stressed the urgent need to conserve biodiversity for the planet’s overall well-being. She urged humanity to use its unique ability to think and feel compassionately for the benefit of all living beings. Reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic, she cautioned against a consumption-driven culture that poses serious risks not only to human life but also to animals and the environment.

Highlighting India’s cultural values rooted in ‘Ishavasyam Idam Sarvam’, the President spoke about seeing divinity in all forms of life. She noted that traditional beliefs about sages and deities communicating with animals stem from this inclusive worldview.

She also underlined the global relevance of the ‘One Health’ concept, which acknowledges the interconnected health of humans, animals, and the environment. As a premier veterinary institution, she said IVRI is well-positioned to lead efforts in promoting animal welfare and combating zoonotic diseases.

President Murmu called attention to the role of emerging technologies in transforming veterinary science, mentioning innovations such as genome editing, embryo transfer, AI, and big data analytics. She encouraged the development of low-cost, indigenous treatments and the search for safer alternatives to medicines with adverse environmental and health effects.

Praising the students for choosing a noble path of service to animals, she urged them to let empathy guide their careers. She also encouraged them to explore entrepreneurship and set up start-ups in animal science, which could provide employment and strengthen the national economy.