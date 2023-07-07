Prime Minister Modi launches several projects in Varanasi

AMN / VARANASI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 29 development projects worth over 12,110 crore rupees in Varanasi on 7th July 2023, Friday. He inaugurated 19 projects worth 10,720 crore rupees and laid the foundation stone of 10 projects of 1389 crore rupees. Mr. Modi also interacted with the beneficiaries of PMAY Rural houses and Ayushman Bharat.



Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister said that today the government is not only giving direct benefit but also taking direct feedback, which has stopped corruption. PM said that the government has worked to improve the lot of future generations. The PM said that 4 crore families have received PM Awas in the last 9 years and most of the houses were registered in the name of women giving them confidence.



Prime Minister said that in the last 9 years, a lot of work has been done to improve connectivity of Kashi and as a result, the city has witnessed 12 fold increase in tourist arrival in one year.



Prime Minister also distributed the loans of PMSVANidhi, keys of PMAY Rural houses, and Ayushman Bharat cards to the beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh. This kick started the Grih Pravesh of 4.51 lakh PMAY beneficiaries, the distribution of 1.25 lakh PMSVANidhi loans to eligible beneficiaries, and distribution of 1.6 crore Ayushman cards.



Prime Minister dedicated Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction – Son Nagar railway line of Dedicated Freight Corridor, built at a cost of more 6760 crore rupees. He also dedicated three railway lines to a nation whose electrification or doubling has been completed at a cost of more than 990 crore rupees. He also inaugurated the four-lane widening of the Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56.



Among the multiple projects in Varanasi inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the construction and renovation of 18 PWD roads, International Girls Hostel building constructed at the BHU campus, the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET)- Vocational Training Centre at village Karsara and a unique floating changing rooms jetty at Dashashwamedh ghat which will facilitate the bathing of devotees in river Ganga.



The projects whose foundation stone was laid by the PM include the construction of 3 two-lane rail over bridge (ROB), the construction and renovation of 15 PWD roads, redesigning and redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats, floating changing room jetties at six ghats and 192 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.



Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, S. P. Singh Baghel, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, and other senior leaders of BJP also graced the occasion also graced the occasion. Yogi Adityanath said that in the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India has achieved a new identity. He added that Prime Minister is always concerned about the development of Kashi.