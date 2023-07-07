इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jul 2023 12:07:57      انڈین آواز
CBI arrests 3 railways personnel in connection with Balasore train accident

AMN

The Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI has arrested three railways personnel in connection with the Balasore train accident. Sources said they have been arrested under sections of CrPC related to the destruction of evidence and culpable homicide.

Over 290 people were killed and over one thousand injured in the accident on the 2nd of last month. The investigation agency registered a case last month to probe the accident. It took over the case registered earlier at Government Railways Police in Cuttack related to the train accident. 

