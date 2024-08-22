Prime Minister Modi accorded warm welcome in Warsaw, Poland

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached Warsaw on the first leg of his two-nation visit to Poland and Ukraine. He was accorded warm welcome at Warsaw Military airport, Poland. He also received a traditional welcome by the Indian diaspora at the Hotel. Mr Modi laid wreath at Jam Saheb Nawanagar Memorial and at monument to the battle of Monte Cassino and Kolhapur Memorial. Later, he will attend a community event in Warsaw and engage with the members of vibrant Indian Community.

Earlier, in his departure statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. He said, India-Poland mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces relationship between the two nations. Mr Modi said, his visit to Poland comes as both the countries mark 70 years of their diplomatic relations. During his two days official visit, Mr. Modi will meet Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in the past 45 years.

On his Ukraine visit, the Prime Minister said, he will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since bilateral relations began in 1992. He expressed hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region. Mr. Modi said, he is looking forward to meet President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. He expressed confidence that the visit will serve as a natural continuation of extensive contacts with the two countries and help create the foundation for stronger and more vibrant relations in the years ahead.