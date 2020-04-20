Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,25,000 PEOPLE RECOVERED
Sydney beaches reopen as Australian cases fall
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,65,257 worldwide
Coronavirus: Europe begins easing restrictions

Prez Trump to send a team of experts to China to probe Corona outbreak

United States President Donald Trump has said that the US wants to send a team of experts to China to investigate Corona virus. He said this a day after he warned Beijing of consequences, if it was knowingly responsible for the spread of COVID-19 which has killed more than 1,65,000 people globally, including over 41,000 in America.

Describing the Corona virus as a plague, President Trump, during his White House news conference, said that he is not happy with China where the pandemic emerged in December last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

US has launched an investigation into whether the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. He has repeatedly expressed disappointment over China’s handling of the Corona virus disease, alleged non-transparency and initial non-cooperation from Beijing with Washington on dealing with the crisis.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the US crossed 41 thousand and the total infections were more than 764,000 so far.

New York, the epicentre of the COVID-19 in the US, has 2,42,000 cases and over 17,600 fatalities so far. It has registered a 50 per cent decline in new cases over an eight-day period.

The Novel Corona virus, which emerged in China in December last year, has killed over 1,60,000 and infected more than 2.3 million people worldwide.

