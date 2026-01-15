President, Vice President and PM extend greetings to Indian Army on Army Day

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 1:51 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

On the occasion of Army Day, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings to the brave soldiers, veterans, and their families. In a social media post, President Murmu said that the Indian Army remains steadfast in safeguarding the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation. She added that the Indian soldiers defend the country’s borders and provide critical assistance during disasters and humanitarian crises. The president said that their unwavering ‘Nation First’ spirit continues to inspire every Indian.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan saluted the brave officers, soldiers, and veterans of the Indian Army. In a social media post, Mr Radhakrishnan said that the unwavering courage, discipline, and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers in safeguarding the nation inspire every citizen. The Vice President added that the nation honours their selfless service and steadfast commitment to the unity and integrity of the country. Mr Radhakrishnan also said that the nation remembers the valiant heroes who laid down their lives in the line of duty with deep gratitude.

Prime Minister Modi said that the nation salutes the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army. He said that they stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation, at times under challenging conditions. The Prime Minister said their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country. He also remembered Indian Army personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.