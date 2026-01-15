The Indian Awaaz

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extends greetings to Indian Army on Army Day

Jan 15, 2026

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 1:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has extended greetings to the brave Indian Army personnel and their families on Army Day. In a social media post, Mr Singh said the nation salutes the Indian Army’s indomitable courage, supreme sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

He asserted that the Indian Army, which is ever vigilant on the borders and steadfast in times of crisis, has earned global respect through its professionalism, discipline and humanitarian service. The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to building a modern, Aatmanirbhar and future-ready Army. 

