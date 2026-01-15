The Indian Awaaz

EC Orders Legal Action Over Violent Incident at Murshidabad SIR Camp

Jan 15, 2026

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 1:49 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Election Commission has initiated legal action following a violent incident at a Special Intensive Revision, SIR hearing camp held at Farakka, Murshidabad. According to sources from the State Chief Electoral Officer’s CEO office, the local BDO has filed an FIR against unidentified miscreants at the local police station.

The CEO’s office has further summoned a copy of the FIR from the District Election Officer DEO for a detailed review of the incident. Witnesses and local reports allege that the vandalism took place in the presence of the local Trinamool Congress MLA, Monirul Islam. Authorities are currently investigating the matter to identify those responsible for the disruption and property damage.

