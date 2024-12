President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary at the Sadaiv Atal memorial in Delhi. Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister and BJP President J P Nadda among others also paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

