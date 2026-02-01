President of India to visit Odisha and Chhattisgarh from February 2 to 7

Last Updated on February 1, 2026 11:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha and Chhattisgarh from February 2 to 7, 2026. She will reach Bhubaneswar in the evening of February 2, 2026.

On February 3, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University at Balasore and inaugurate its newly constructed Auditorium.

On February 4, the President will unveil the statue of Bhanjbir Sunaram Soren and interact with students at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Mahuldiha, Rairangpur. She will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects such as the Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, OUAT Campus, Archery Centre, City beatification and drainage upgradation projects, various CSR projects and the MSCB University Information Technology Campus at Rairangpur.

On February 6, the President will interact with women and youth of tribal communities at Simlipal. She will also grace the ‘Black Swan Summit, India’ being organised by the Government of Odisha in collaboration with Global Finance and Technology Network, at Bhubaneswar.

On February 7, the President will inaugurate the ‘Bastar Pandum 2026’ festival at Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.