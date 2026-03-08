The Indian Awaaz

President Murmu urges society to recognize and support women’s role in nation building

Mar 8, 2026

Last Updated on March 8, 2026

President Droupadi Murmu today said that India is moving forward with the idea of women-led development. Addressing the valedictory session of National Convention of Women Thought Leaders -Bharati: Nari se Narayani in New Delhi, President Murmu urged emulation of every aspect of women’s power.

She said that, Women are contributing across each sector in the Country including from farms to space and from self-employment to the armed forces. President Murmu said the government is taking several steps to make women educationally and financially empowered. The President also urged Indian society to eliminate the stereotypes and inequality towards women.

