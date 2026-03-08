EC visits in Kolkata to review preparedness for West Bengal Assembly poll

Last Updated on March 8, 2026 10:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Election Commission of India, led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, held a meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal Manoj Awarwal today. The four-member Election Commission team led by Mr Bharti arrived in Kolkata today ahead of the upcoming Assembly Election in West Bengal.

Later today, the full bench of the ECI, including the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, will arrive in Kolkata for high-level meetings to review the preparedness for the upcoming Election. The ECI will hold meetings with representatives of all political parties tomorrow.