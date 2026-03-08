PM Modi inugurtes multiple development projects including new corridors of Delhi Metro

Last Updated on March 8, 2026 9:22 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around 33 thousand 500 crore rupees in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said, the facilities and infrastructure in the national capital are being steadily strengthened and expanded.

He said, the projects launched today will strengthen infrastructure, improve connectivity and enhance the ease of living for people in the city. He said, the new metro section that opened today will provide a significant benefit to millions of residents of the capital.

Prime Minister said, India is scripting a new chapter in women empowerment and they are playing an important role in the country’s development. He said, under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the national capital is witnessing continued development. Mr Modi said, India’s women’s power is moving ahead with renewed energy in every sector and making a significant contribution to nation-building.

Prime Minister Modi alleged that for nearly ten years, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi had stalled every development work. Mr Modi said, now the BJP government is working in mission mode to resolve various challenges related to Delhi. He added that the government is also working on a large scale to clean the Yamuna, with projects worth crores of rupees underway.

On lapses at President Droupadi Murmu’s event in West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi accused the TMC government in West Bengal of insulting President Murmu. He said, President Murmu had gone to West Bengal to attend a major festival of the tribal community and instead of honouring the President, the TMC boycotted the event. Prime Minister said, President Murmu herself comes from the tribal community and has always expressed concern for the development of the Santhal tribal society. Mr Modi said, that this is not only an insult to the President but also an insult to the Constitution of the country and the great traditions of democracy.

Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Delhi metro projects worth about 18,300 crore rupees. He also inaugurated two new corridors of the Delhi Metro. These include the Majlis Park-Maujpur Babarpur (Pink Line) corridor of around 12.3 km and the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park (Magenta Line) corridor of around 9.9 km. The new connectivity will benefit several areas of Delhi including Burari, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Bhalaswa, Majlis Park among others.

He also laid the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase 5-A of the Delhi Metro, covering a route length of around 16.10 kilometres. The three new corridors are R.K. Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj. These corridors will provide direct connectivity to several important locations in the national capital and improve connectivity for residents travelling between Noida, South Delhi and the airport.

On the occasion, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said, Metro rail has become the lifeline of Delhi and is helping commuters to save considerable travel time.

He said, India had only about 245 kilometres of metro network across five cities in the country before 2013-14. Mr Lal highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the expansion of metro rail has accelerated significantly over the past 11 years, and the network of metro lines and Namo Bharat RRTS has reached around 1,100 kilometres. The Minister said that with this rapid growth, India has become the third country in the world in terms of metro rail networks, after the United States and China.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu among others were also present on the occasion. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi visited General Pool Residential Accommodation, (GPRA) Type-5 quarters in Sarojini Nagar in New Delhi and handed over the keys to women allottees. On the occasion, Mr Modi interacted with the Women Shram Jeevi workers.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurate and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth 15 thousand 200 crore rupees under the GPRA redevelopment Plan. Spread across key locations such as Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Sriniwaspuri, these projects are part of the Government’s ambitious programme to modernize GPRA colonies and create world-class infrastructure for Government employees and administrative offices. The projects have been redeveloped through an innovative self-sustainable financial model that ensures the redevelopment is carried out without burdening the public exchequer.

Under this model, the government is developing and monetising a limited portion of the project area for commercial and residential space to finance the entire project. The revenue generated from it is being used to fund the redevelopment of modern government housing, supporting infrastructure and public facilities. The redevelopment plan will provide more than nine thousand 350 modern flats for government employees along with the creation of approximately 48 lakh square feet of office space. It will significantly enhance administrative efficiency while also generating monetization potential.