Bangladesh’s Osman Hadi killers arrested in West Bengal

The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police has arrested two criminals from Bangladesh while they were trying to flee back to their country through the Bongaon border in North 24 Parganas.

Acting on specific intelligence, the STF had conducted an operation and arrested Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud, a resident of Patuakhali, Bangladesh and Alamgir Hossain of Dhaka yesterday.

According to sources, the accused had allegedly murdered Osman Hadi in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and then fled to India through the Meghalaya border.

They were later apprehended while attempting to escape back to Bangladesh. The arrested individuals were produced before a court and have been taken into police custody for further investigation.