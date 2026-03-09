Bihar: Nitish’s Son Nishant Kumar Joins JD(U), Vows to Carry Forward Father’s 20-Year Legacy

Last Updated on March 9, 2026 12:36 am by INDIAN AWAAZ



Patna

Nishant Kumar, the son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, formally joined the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) on Sunday, marking his official entry into active politics. The event, held at the party’s state office in Patna, witnessed enthusiastic celebrations as party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers to welcome him.

Soon after taking the party membership, Nishant Kumar said he would strive to carry forward the work done by his father over the past two decades. “My father has done immense work in the last 20 years. I will try to take that work forward and ensure it reaches the people,” he said while addressing party workers.

Accepting his new political role, Nishant said he had formally become a member of JD(U) and would work as an active party worker to strengthen the organisation. He added that the trust shown in him by the party leadership and the people of Bihar would motivate him to work harder at the grassroots level.

Referring to his father’s recent decision to move to the Rajya Sabha, Nishant described it as a personal decision that he respects. “My father has decided to go to the Rajya Sabha. I accept and respect his decision. All of us will continue to work under his guidance,” he said, adding that the party would remain united under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

Nishant also appealed to party workers, senior leaders and the people of Bihar to maintain their faith in his father’s leadership. He said the developmental work carried out by Nitish Kumar over the past two decades would always be remembered and would continue to inspire the party’s future course.

The young entrant emphasized that his immediate focus would be on strengthening the party organisation and connecting with grassroots workers across the state. He said he would try to ensure that the achievements of the JD(U) government over the past two decades are communicated effectively to the public.

Earlier in the day, Nishant Kumar received a warm welcome when he arrived at the party office. Workers showered him with flowers and raised slogans in support of the party leadership. Several party leaders also highlighted Nishant’s simplicity and humble personality.

Dressed in a traditional kurta-pajama and simple slippers, Nishant’s appearance reflected the modest style often associated with his father. His entry into the party has generated considerable interest within political circles, as many see it as the beginning of a new phase for the JD(U).

Party insiders said that Nishant Kumar is likely to embark on a statewide tour in the coming weeks to interact with workers and understand local issues across Bihar. The tour is expected to help him build connections with grassroots cadres and strengthen the party’s presence ahead of future political battles in the state.