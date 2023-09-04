President Murmu unveils Mahatma Gandhi’s statue near Rajghat in New Delhi

@rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu today unveiled a 12 feet high statue of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and a ‘Gandhi Vatika’ at Gandhi Darshan near Rajghat in New Delhi.

To enhance the visitor experience, a selfie point has been established within Gandhi Vatika. The Gandhi Vatika features multiple statues of Mahatma Gandhi depicting him in various postures. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals and values have given a new direction to the whole world.

She highlighted that Mahatma Gandhi showed the path of non-violence at a time when the world was suffering from many kinds of hatred and discord during the period of world wars. She added that his experiment with truth and non-violence gave him the status of a great human. She shared that his statues are installed in many countries and people from across the world believe in his ideals. She also emphasized that by following the path shown by him, the goal of world peace can be achieved.

President Murmu said that Mahatma Gandhi laid great emphasis on sanctity in public as well as in personal life and believed that violence can be faced through non-violence only on the basis of moral strength. She underlined that without self-confidence, one cannot act with persistence in adverse circumstances. She stated that in today’s fast-changing and competitive world, there is a great need for self-confidence and temperance. The President also said that his ideals and values are very relevant to the country and society. She urged all to make efforts so that every citizen, especially the youth and children, read as much as possible about Mahatma Gandhi and imbibe his ideals. She said that the role of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti and other such institutions become very important in this regard.

On the occasion, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Vice Chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti Vijay were also present.