President Murmu: Tourism Development Promotes Heritage and Creates Employment for Youth

amn / web desk

President Droupadi Murmu said that tourism development not only helps promote our heritage but also creates a large employment opportunity for the youths. The President who is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, inaugurated various development projects in the Union Territory including Sports Arena and Zanda Chowk School and Game Zone phase 2 today.

Addressing the gathering, the President lauded the efforts of Union Territory of Daman Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli administration in tourism, education and industrial development of the region. The President also stressed on the development of villages to achieve the vision of developed India. The President also reaffirmed the commitment of the union government for the welfare of tribal communities.

Earlier, the President also visited NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute in Silvassa. Later, the President will visit INS Khukri Memorial in Diu.

Zanda school education hub has been built at a cost of Rs. 76 crore and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for nearly 12 thousand students.