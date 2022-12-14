FreeCurrencyRates.com

President Murmu stresses need for Energy Conservation

National Energy Conservation Day

By Andalib Akhter

President Droupadi Murmu has said that energy conservation will play a crucial role in combating the challenges of climate change and global warming.

Addressing the National Energy Conservation Day celebrations in New Delhi today, the President said that India’s per capita emission is less than one-third of the world’s average emission, which reflects its strong commitment towards conserving the environment.

The President also called for maintaining a balance between nature and progress necessary for human development. Speaking at the event, Power Minister RK Singh said, India is on the track to achieve its carbon emission targets well before time and has already reduced its emission intensity by about 33 percent.

Talking about the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, he said that the country is relentlessly marching ahead towards the target of reducing carbon intensity by 45 percent by 2030.

He added that the passage of the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will pave the way for enhanced use of renewable energy.

On the occasion, the President felicitated the winners of National Energy Conservation and National Energy Efficiency Innovation. She also unveiled the EV Yatra Portal and Mobile application during the event.

These two digital systems aim at creating awareness about E-mobility in the country so that people could use it at large.

