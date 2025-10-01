President Murmu Presents Diamond Jubilee Silver Trumpet to President’s Bodyguard

Last Updated on September 30, 2025 11:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu today presented the Diamond Jubilee Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) in a special ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking 75 years of the elite regiment’s service since its designation as PBG in 1950.

The ceremony was steeped in military tradition and rich symbolism. Among the highlights was the presence of ‘Viraat’, the Commandant’s Charger, who retired in 2022 after years of distinguished service. The PBG adopted Viraat post-retirement, reflecting the unique bond between the regiment and its horses. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had patted Viraat during the Republic Day Parade in 2022, a moment remembered fondly by the regiment.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu lauded the PBG for its professional excellence, discipline, and commitment to upholding India’s finest military traditions. She emphasized that the Silver Trumpet honour not only symbolizes recognition but also carries with it a weight of responsibility to continue serving the nation with dedication.

The President’s Bodyguard is the oldest regiment in the Indian Army, tracing its origins back to 1773 when it was raised as the Governor-General’s Bodyguard, later becoming the Viceroy’s Bodyguard. After independence, on January 27, 1950, it was re-designated as the President’s Bodyguard. In 1957, India’s first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, presented the regiment with its first Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner.

PBG holds a unique distinction in the Indian Army as the only regiment permitted two Standards – the President’s Standard of Bodyguard and the Regimental Standard of PBG.

With its ceremonial splendour and operational readiness, the PBG continues to embody the nation’s martial pride, standing as a living symbol of tradition, honour, and loyalty.

THE HISTORY OF PRESIDENT’S BODY GUARD (PBG)

The President’s Body Guard was raised at Benaras, in 1773 with 50 Horses and Sowars, and additionally, 50 Horses & Sowars were contributed by Raja Chait Singh of Benaras, to form the Governor’s Body Guard. Post independence, upon India becoming a Republic and the establishment of the President, the Regiment was christened The President’s Body Guard (PBG) wef 1950.

Being the senior-most Regiment, The PBG has the ‘Right of Line’ over all other Corps/Regiments of the Indian Army, and the Regiment is the Household Cavalry and ‘Personal Troops of The President of India’. The Regiment has dual role, in war – under aegis of the Parachute Formation, subject to approval of the President, and in peace ceremonial duties at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The PBG is the oldest Horsed Cavalry, Armoured since 1942 (World War II) and Airborne since 1944 (World War II). In consonance with its mandate, each soldier is a trained ‘Cavalry Horse Rider, Paratrooper and Armoured Warrior. Thereby, making the technical skill-set of these soldiers unique and unparalleled in the Indian Army, and the world. The Regiment has the singular distinction of being the only true Airborne Cavalry Regiment in the world.

In its exceptional history the PBG has been called to arms in all wars, and has been deployed for operations at Chushul (1962) and Gadra Road (1965). In 1971, the Regiment provided protection to the Rashtrapati Bhawan. During Operation VIJAY (1999), Operation PARAKRAM (2000), and Operation SINDOOR (2025) the troops of The PBG continued to serve in operational areas, during extra regimental employment. The personnel of The PBG have been deployed at Super High Altitude Areas in Siachen Glacier since 1993, till date. The Regiment has also contributed troops for the UNPKF in Somalia, Angola, Sierra Leone & Sudan.

The PBG is the only Regiment which is permitted two ‘Standards’, namely the President’s Standard of Body Guard, and the Regimental Standard of The PBG. Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first Hon’ble President of India, presented the first ever Standard of Body Guard, followed by the Regimental Standard of The PBG in 1958. Thereafter, in 1963, Dr S Radhakrishnan, the then Hon’ble President of India, renewed both the Standards.

On 30 September 2023 the Regiment completed 250 years of glorious since its raising. On 16 November 2023, during the Sestercentennial Celebrations (250 years), The PBG was presented a new Standard of Body Guard, and the Regimental Standard of the PBG was renewed by Smt Draupadi Murmu, The Hon’ble President of India, after a period of 60 years.

The PBG has a tradition of two Silver Trumpets and Trumpet Banners. The Presidential Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner was first awarded in 1957 by Dr Rajendra Prasad, the then Hon’ble President of India. This tradition is maintained by each incumbent President, by presentation of a new Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner, to be carried during the respective presidency. Smt Draupadi Murmu, The Hon’ble President of India, presented her Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to The PBG on 27 October 2022. In recognition of 75 years of glorious service since the designation as The PBG in 1950, for the first time ever, the Regimental Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner of The PBG will give way to the Diamond Jubilee Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner, by Smt Draupadi Murmu, The Hon’ble President of India, on 30 September 2025

The ceremony will comprise of a mounted parade which will be reviewed by The Hon’ble President. Thereafter, she will present the Diamond Jubilee Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner, and will release a the PBG stamp and first day cover, to complete the formalities. The PBG will present a skill riding display by the night to show case its rare horse riding prowess. ‘Viraat’ the Commandant’s Charger who was retired in 2022, will also be presented on this landmark occasion. Notably, ‘Viraat’ is a recipient of the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card, and was patted by the Hon’ble PM himself at the Republic Day Parade on 26 January 2022. Post retirement, ‘Viraat’ has been adopted by the President’s Body Guard. This celebrated horse is a one of a kind symbol of the unique bond which the personnel of the President’s Body Guard share with their horses.

This presentation not only commemorates 75 years of the Regiment’s designation as the ‘President’s’ Body Guard’, but also reaffirms its unparalleled place in India’s military and ceremonial heritage, as a living link between India’s rich martial traditions and its sovereign identity.

In 2022, in a letter to Late Col HS (Billy) Sodhi, VSM, Arjuna Awardee former Commandant of The PBG, the Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji said, “Horses have been an integral part of our rich, glorious history and culture. The Sun God has been known to ride a chariot driven by seven horses. Sagas about the perfect synergy between brave warriors such as Maharana Pratap and Rani Lakshmibai, with their valiant horses, have inspired several generations for centuries.” He further wrote, “Such abounding traditions have been carried down to the present day by the likes of ‘Viraat’ and other prized possessions of the horsed Cavalry unit. I am sure that this Unit will continue to uphold the illustrious traditions in serving our Armed Forces and the nation”.

Mounted on impeccable war horses, clad in traditional ceremonial attire, the President’s Body Guard continues to uphold the timeless, traditional, warrior ethos of the indian horsed cavalry, while blending it seamlessly with the modern professionalism of the Indian Army.

Being a horse holding Regiment, The PBG has won numerous medals at national & international level including one gold medal in Asian Games, (Puissance) National record of 195 cm Show Jumping and has the honour of receiving two Arjuna Awards for Polo and Equestrian Sports. In the current presidency, The PBG has won 170 Medals at the Equestrian Federation of India/ National Level Equestrian Events. The Regiment has established itself as the ‘Army Champion’ at the Army Equestrian Championship held in Bengaluru in 2024.

Since 1947, The PBG has served one Governor General and 15 Presidents of India. The Regiment has also escorted all the Heads of States, Presidents and Kings of nations visiting Rashtrapati Bhavan since 1947. The PBG is a unique military unit, intricately woven into the fabric of the history of our Nation, Rashtrapati Bhavan to include the lives & times of each President, and the Indian Army. The PBG is indeed a unique connection to our deep cultural connect with the horses, rich heritage of excellence in horsemanship, and the illustrious traditions of Horsed Cavalry in India.