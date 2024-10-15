President Murmu holds bilateral talks with her Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu who is in Algiers, the capital city of Algeria, as part of her three-nation visit held bilateral meetings with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune today. India-Algeria delegation-level talks were also held on various issues ranging from international, political, and economic.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, reached Algiers, Algeria, yesterday evening (October 13, 2024), on the first leg of her State Visits to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi. As a special gesture, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria received President Droupadi Murmu at the Airport and accorded her a ceremonial welcome.

This is the first visit by an Indian President to Algeria.

The President is accompanied by Minister of State, Sukanata Majumdar, and Members of Parliament, Mukeshkumar Dalal and Atul Garg on this State visit.

Yesterday evening, the President addressed the members of the Indian Community at Algiers, at a Reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Algeria.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering of Indian community members who had travelled to Algiers for the occasion from all parts of Algeria, the President praised their contribution to Algeria’s economy. She said that the Government of India and the Indian society have always valued and appreciated the contribution of the Indian community in enhancing India’s position, prestige, and standing abroad. The Indian community in Algeria is a bridge taking forward India’s interests and soft power. She expressed confidence that they would continue to make India proud with their accomplishments and work for the betterment of India-Algeria relations.

In her first engagement this morning (October 14, 2024), the President laid a wreath at the Maqam Echahid Memorial in Algiers and paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down lives in the Algerian War of Independence. She also visited the National Museum of the Moudjahid, commemorating Algeria’s struggle for liberation.

Subsequently, the President visited the El Mouradia Palace where she held a meeting with H.E. Mr Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria. The two leaders discussed ways to take India-Algeria relations to a higher level, with a special focus on trade and investment. President Murmu re-affirmed India’s continued support of Algeria and India’s commitment to Africa. Both Presidents led the delegation-level talks and issued statements before the press.

In the next engagement, the President addressed the Algerian-Indian Economic Forum, jointly organised by the Algerian Economic Renewal Council and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the stepping up of the India-Algeria relations is based on our shared values, common challenges, and mutual trust.

The President said that Algeria’s rapid growth and expanding economy offer many opportunities in a variety of sectors. She urged Indian companies to remain engaged and invested in the opportunities that the Algerian economy offers.

The President was happy to note that the overall trade between India and Algeria stands at 1.7 billion US dollars. However, the economic ties have not been able to tap the potential fully. She emphasised the need to reinforce our ongoing cooperation in energy, construction, automobiles, fertilizers, and pharmaceuticals, and identify new trade and investment initiatives for a brighter future.

The President said that India has achieved many accomplishments in areas such as science and technology, IT, fin-tech, pharma, space, start-ups, and renewables. She said that India would be happy to share its experiences in these areas with our Algerian partners. The President said that reforms in India made it easy for businesses to establish and grow. She invited Algerian companies to join India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make for the World’ initiatives.