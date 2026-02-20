The Indian Awaaz

President Murmu calls for greater Global South role during meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres

Feb 20, 2026

President Murmu urges UNSC reform, calls for greater Global South role during meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres

AMN / NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu said that the existing outdated framework of the UN Security Council must be reformed to reflect contemporary geo-political realities, and the Global South must have a greater say in decision-making. She said this during the call on of Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, in New Delhi.

During the meeting, President Murmu said that multilateralism is facing major challenges, including a widening trust deficit in this time of global uncertainties. The President emphasized that urgent reform of the UN Security Council is the key to maintaining the relevance and effectiveness of the UN. President Murmu also noted that while the UN-80 initiative offers a good platform for reforms, it is important that developmental priorities of the Global South are protected in any restructuring exercise. 

During the meeting, Secretary General Guterres appreciated India’s leadership in convening the successful AI Impact Summit, and its longstanding collaboration with the United Nations in various fields. 

