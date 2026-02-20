The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi holds series of meetings with world leaders on sidelines of India AI Impact Summit

Feb 20, 2026

Last Updated on February 20, 2026 11:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein Prince Alois in New Delhi on Friday on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. External Affairs Ministry said that during the meeting both leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in various areas.

The Prime Minister also held a bilateral meeting with President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini on the sidelines of the summit. They reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas including trade and investment, digital technologies, defence, space, energy, culture and people-to-people linkages.

Prime Minister Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the sidelines of the Summit. In a social media post, Mr. Modi said they discussed avenues of cooperation in areas such as energy, connectivity, infrastructure, healthcare, skilling, culture, blue economy and more. The leaders also took stock of the progress in India-Sri Lanka relations in recent times. Prime Minister also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam on the sidelines of the Summit. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to work closely to further strengthen India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership particularly in harnessing emerging technologies for the progress and prosperity of peoples of both countries. During the meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Prime Minister Modi, they exchanged perspectives on UN reforms, especially giving greater voice to the Global South.

