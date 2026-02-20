The Indian Awaaz

India, Finland reaffirm defence production ties

Feb 20, 2026

India and Finland reaffirm defence production ties and expand collaboration in mutual interest areas

A R DAS

India and Finland reaffirmed commitment to strengthen defence production ties under the Joint Coordination Group and expand collaboration in areas of mutual interest. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met Finland’s Special Envoy of Technology, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Antti Vasara in New Delhi. In a social media post, the Defence Ministry said the discussions focused on enhancing India-Finland defence cooperation in Space, Quantum Computing and niche technologies. 

Defence Secretary also met African Union’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye. Their discussions focused on strengthening India-AU cooperation in Counter-Terrorism or Counter-Insurgency and peacekeeping, reaffirming shared commitment towards peace, stability and security.

