President Biden dials PM Modi, two leaders discuss various regional and global issues

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call on Monday from the President of the U.S.A. Joseph R. Biden.

PM conveyed his appreciation for President Biden’s deep commitment the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.

The leaders reviewed the significant progress in bilateral relations and highlighted that India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity.

The two leaders had a detailed exchange of views on a number of regional and global issues.

While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for early return of peace and stability.

The two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasised restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad.

They agreed to remain in touch.