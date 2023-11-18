Political parties intensify campaign for Elections in Rajasthan and Telangana

AMN / WEB DESK

Star campaigners of Congress, BJP and other parties are campaigning for their party candidates for assembly elections in Rajasthan. Election meetings of about two dozen star campaigners from different parties were organized at different places.

Senior BJP leader Amit Shah, while addressing the election rally in Vijaynagar and Nasirabad of Ajmer, targeted the Congress government of the state on the issue of corruption and paper leak. Mr Shah also criticized the Congress government on the law and order issue. On the other hand, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addressed election rallies in Sagwara and Chittorgarh today. Addressing a public meeting in Chittorgarh along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Mrs. Gandhi said that the BJP is doing politics to divert attention whereas Congress is asking for votes on the basis of work.

Congress, BJP, and other parties have put all their might in the election campaign.

Today, on behalf of BJP, Senior BJP leaders Yogi Adityanath, Hemant Biswa Sarma, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani held public meetings in support of party candidates at various places. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Senior BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal also campaigned for the party candidates. On the other hand, Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot held public meetings at various places and appealed to vote for the party candidates. Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati held an election rally in Dholpur, while Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal also campaigned for the party’s candidates.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, all major parties are making all out efforts to woo voters in favour of their candidates as the state is going for polls on 30th of this month. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge released Telangana ‘Abhaya Hastham’ Manifesto of Congress for the Assembly elections. The Manifesto Highlighted more than six guarantees for women, farmers, the poor, and Minorities among others. Mr Kharge affirmed that Congress will definitely implement all the 6-guarantees and the decision to implement them will be taken at the first cabinet meeting if voted to power. Participating in Congress Vijayabheri meeting at Narsampet in Warangal district, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that a separate state was given as per the wishes of the people of Telangana and not for just one family. He said, if Congress comes to power, it will provide free travel to women in RTC buses and scooties will be given to students.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, BJP Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman criticized the Congress party for deceiving the people in the name of guarantees. On the other hand, BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao alleged that Congress is harassing the people of Telangana for over five decades. Addressing a public meeting in Karimnagar, he alleged that during the Congress regime, there were problems of irrigation, drinking water and electricity.