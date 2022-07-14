Police remove two Chinese defence attaches from Pacific Islands Forum meeting

WEB DESK

Two Chinese Defence Attaches were removed by Fijian Police from a Pacific Islands Forum Meeting at which the US Vice President Kamala Harris was giving a virtual address. The Guardian reported that the men were sitting in a session of the forum at which Ms Harris announced the step-up of US engagement in the region, believed to be in response to China’s growing influence. These Chinese men were sitting with the media contingent, but one was identified as a Chinese Embassy official by Lice Movono, a Fijian journalist. Diplomatic sources later confirmed that the men were a Defence Attache and a Deputy Defence Attache from China and part of the Embassy in Fiji.