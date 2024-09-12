PM to attend second Asia Pacific Civil Aviation Ministers Conference

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 2nd Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation on 12th September 2024 at 4 PM at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Prime Minister will also proclaim the adoption of the “Delhi Declaration,” by all the member states, which is a visionary roadmap to elevate the region’s aviation sector to new heights.

This conference and the adoption of the Delhi Declaration represent a significant step forward in advancing safety, security, and sustainability in the Asia Pacific civil aviation sector and highlights the spirit of cooperation that exists among the countries of this region.

The Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in collaboration with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will bring together Transport and Aviation ministers, regulatory bodies, and industry experts from across the Asia-Pacific region. The conference will focus on addressing key challenges such as infrastructure development, sustainability, and workforce development, while fostering greater collaboration between the public and private sectors.