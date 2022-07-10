FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM National Apprenticeship Mela to be held July 11 at over 200 locations across country

AMN / NEW DELHI

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will hold Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela on Monday as part of Prime Minister’s Skill India Mission. So far, over 1.88 lakh applicants have participated in the Apprenticeship Mela and more than 67,000 apprenticeship offers have been made on the platform as of today. The one-day event will feature 36 sectors and more than 1,000 companies and 500 distinct sorts of trades. The Ministry will host the event at more than 200 locations, giving applicants the opportunity to shape their careers through apprenticeship training.

Candidates must have a 5th-12th grade pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree to participate. The young and aspiring workforce will be able to choose among 500 plus trades such as welding, electrical work, housekeeping, beauticians, mechanic work, and more. Candidates will also earn National Council for Vocational Education and Training -recognized certifications, improving their employability after the training. The major purpose of this programme is to encourage companies to hire more apprentices while also assisting employers in discovering and developing their potential via training and practical skillsets.

