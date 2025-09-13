PM Modi to Launch Multiple Projects in Mizoram, Manipur, and Assam

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Mizoram, Manipur, and Assam to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects. Mr Modi will first travel to Mizoram, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth over nine thousand crore rupees at Aizawl this morning. He will also address a public function.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will visit Manipur to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects worth over eight thousand five hundred crores rupees. In Manipur, Mr Modi will launch projects worth over 7,300 crore rupees at Churachandpur this afternoon. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Later, the Prime Minister will inaugurate various projects worth over 1,200 crore at Imphal and address a public function.

Prime Minister Modi will thereafter visit Assam and participate in the celebrations of the 100th birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati this evening. Mr Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over 18,530 crore rupees in the state. He will lay the foundation stone of various projects at Darrang and address a public function. Thereafter, Mr Modi will inaugurate Assam Bio-ethanol Private Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Plant at Golaghat, tomorrow. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Polypropylene Plant at Golaghat.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will visit West Bengal and inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference-2025 in Kolkata. Thereafter, Mr Modi will travel to Bihar and inaugurate the new terminal building of Purnea airport. He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around thirty-six thousand crore rupees at Purnea and address the gathering on the occasion. He will also launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar.