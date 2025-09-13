Indian National Nagamallaiah Brutally Murdered in Texas; Attacker Faces Deportation

AMN / WEB DESK

In the United States, two days after an Indian national, Chandra Nagamallaiah, was brutally murdered by an undocumented immigrant from Cuba, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had started the process of the attacker’s removal from the country. In a statement, the agency highlighted the criminal background of the alleged murderer.

DHS said that on the 10th of this month, an illegal alien from Cuba, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, with a rap sheet including child sex abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, false imprisonment and carjacking, was arrested by the Dallas Police Department at a motel in Dallas for murder. On Wednesday, 41-year-old Nagamallaiah was fatally attacked and decapitated at a motel in Dallas, Texas. 37-year-old Martinez was arrested the same day and charged with capital murder.

The DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin blamed the former Biden administration for allowing undocumented immigrants into the country. According to the DHS, Martinez was in ICE Dallas custody at the Bluebonnet Detention Centre until he was released on an Order of Supervision on 13th of January this year, under the Biden administration. California Democrat Representative Ro Khanna also condemned the heinous crime