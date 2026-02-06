PM Modi, Prez Murmu congratulate India’s U-19 team on record sixth World Cup triumph

Last Updated on February 6, 2026 10:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders on Friday congratulated India’s Under-19 cricket team for clinching the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2026, praising the young side for its dominant and inspiring performance throughout the tournament.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the team for showcasing exceptional skill and consistency en route to the title, saying their achievement would motivate young sportspersons across the country.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “India’s cricketing talent shines! Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill. This win will inspire several young sportspersons too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours.”

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her congratulations, highlighting the team’s unbeaten run and historic achievement of winning the trophy for a record sixth time.

“Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 for the record sixth time! Remaining undefeated throughout the tournament, the team has done the nation proud with its dominant performance. I wish the talented young players a very bright future ahead. I am sure that Indian cricket will go from strength to strength,” the President said.

Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan praised the team’s historic success and specifically commended standout performer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his record-breaking innings in the final.

“Heartiest congratulations to India’s young champions on lifting the ICC U19 World Cup trophy in Harare, Zimbabwe. A truly historic achievement as India clinches the title for a record sixth time. Special appreciation to young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his record-breaking knock,” he said, while also extending best wishes to captain Ayush Mhatre and the entire squad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the victory as a moment of pride for the nation and an inspiration for young athletes.

“Congratulations to our young champs as Team India lifts the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup. Your blazing performance, setting the crowning record of winning the cup for the sixth time, thrilled young players with joy, enthusiasm and motivation. The nation celebrates your victory,” Shah said.