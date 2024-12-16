The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi pays tribute to brave soldiers on Vijay Diwas

Dec 16, 2024

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the nation honours the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India’s historic victory in 1971 on this day. In a social media post, Mr Modi said that the selfless dedication and unwavering resolve of the soldiers safeguarded and brought glory to the nation. He asserted that Vijay Diwas pays tribute to the extraordinary valour and the unshakable spirit of those bravehearts. The Prime Minister expressed that the sacrifices of the soldiers will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in the history of the nation.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

HM Amit Shah interacts with surrendered maoists & their families in Bastar

Dec 16, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

BJP slams Congress over Sonia Gandhi allegedly taking Nehru’s letters from PMML

Dec 16, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Rajya Sabha discusses glorious journey of 75 years of Indian Constitution

Dec 16, 2024

You missed

PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Top 10 Popular Home Decor Trends for Indian Homes in 2025

16 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi pays tribute to brave soldiers on Vijay Diwas

16 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

HM Amit Shah interacts with surrendered maoists & their families in Bastar

16 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

BJP slams Congress over Sonia Gandhi allegedly taking Nehru’s letters from PMML

16 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment