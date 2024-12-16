PM Modi pays tribute to brave soldiers on Vijay Diwas

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the nation honours the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India’s historic victory in 1971 on this day. In a social media post, Mr Modi said that the selfless dedication and unwavering resolve of the soldiers safeguarded and brought glory to the nation. He asserted that Vijay Diwas pays tribute to the extraordinary valour and the unshakable spirit of those bravehearts. The Prime Minister expressed that the sacrifices of the soldiers will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in the history of the nation.

