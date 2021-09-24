Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
PM Modi meets President Biden, says India-US ties will get stronger than before

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden met at the Oval Office in White House a short while ago. The two leaders gave a clarion call to write a new chapter in the fight against Covid 19, climate change and to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region .

Mr Modi praised the role played by President Biden and the United States in tackling the challenges of Covid 19. He underlined the importance of a strong and vibrant Indo-US ties for a better world .


“Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped. The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the US,” Prime Minister Modi told Biden.

The relationship between India and US, the two largest democracies in the world, is destined to be “stronger, closer and tighter”, US President Joe Biden said as he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for the first bilateral meeting during which the two leaders discussed a wide range of priority issues, including combating Covid-19, climate change and economic cooperation.

President Biden said the two nations have a shared responsibility to democratic values, commitment to the welfare of the people and family ties .

President Biden said the global community looks forward to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi as the world celebrates his birthday next week .

Prime Minister Said Mahatma Gandhi always used to say about trusteeship of the Planet.

He said This sentiment of trusteeship has to be carried forward by India and United States for global good. The two leaders are now engaged in a high level delegation level talks.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla are the part of Indian delegation.

