PM Modi Launches ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ Abhiyan and Rashtriya Poshan Maah

Last Updated on September 17, 2025 8:26 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Dhar in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the nationwide Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah camping from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the country’s largest PM Mitra Park in the village of Bhainsla in the district. He also transferred financial assistance to over 15 lakh women under the Matru Vandana Yojana.

He also inaugurated the Adi Seva Parv, a program for tribal areas in the state. The Prime Minister urged women to get themselves tested at the health camps being organized under the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan.’

Congratulating the people of Dhar district on the upcoming PM Mitra Park, the Prime Minister said that it will bring golden opportunities for farmers and youth.

The Prime Minister said that everything purchased during these festivals should be made in India. He appealed to traders to ensure that everything they sell is of Indian origin.

The Prime Minister said that whatever you buy, it should be made in India. He appealed to the traders, saying that whatever you sell, it should be from your own country.