The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Launches ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ Abhiyan and Rashtriya Poshan Maah

Sep 17, 2025

Last Updated on September 17, 2025 8:26 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Dhar in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the nationwide Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, and the 8th  Rashtriya Poshan Maah camping from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the country’s largest PM Mitra Park in the village of Bhainsla in the district. He also transferred financial assistance to over 15 lakh women under the Matru Vandana Yojana.

He also inaugurated the Adi Seva Parv, a program for tribal areas in the state. The Prime Minister urged women to get themselves tested at the health camps being organized under the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan.’

Congratulating the people of Dhar district on the upcoming PM Mitra Park, the Prime Minister said that it will bring golden opportunities for farmers and youth.

The Prime Minister said that everything purchased during these festivals should be made in India. He appealed to traders to ensure that everything they sell is of Indian origin.

The Prime Minister said that whatever you buy, it should be made in India. He appealed to the traders, saying that whatever you sell, it should be from your own country.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

India-US Space Partnership Among Strongest Pillars of Bilateral Ties: India’s Ambassador to US

Sep 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

CBI Raids 16 Locations in Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh in ₹84.63 Cr Tribal Welfare Scam

Sep 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi: NDA Committed to Free Bihar, Bengal, Assam from the Intruders

Sep 16, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea and US Agree on Korean Peninsula Denuclearisation

17 September 2025 9:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Navy’s 1TS Arrives in Mozambique to Celebrate 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations

17 September 2025 9:13 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Chief Guterres Calls Security Council Reform Essential for Global Peace

17 September 2025 9:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: 19 Structures Razed in Karnali During Gen Z Protests

17 September 2025 9:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments