India-US Space Partnership Among Strongest Pillars of Bilateral Ties: India’s Ambassador to US

Last Updated on September 16, 2025 3:41 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, underlined the long-standing and fruitful space partnership between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), describing it as one of the most important pillars of India-US cooperation.

Speaking at the India-USA Space Collaboration event in Washington, the Ambassador said the collaboration has grown through various missions and programmes, including the Chandrayaan missions, the Artemis Accords, and the recent NISAR launch. He added, India is planning a manned moon mission and a space station between 2028 and 2035, with NASA continuing as a vital partner.

Addressing the event, Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams reflected on her experience as Commander of Expedition 72, calling it a “super difficult challenge” that underscored the importance of teamwork, resilience, and communication.

Hosted by the Embassy of India in Washington, the event drew attendees from NASA, diplomatic circles, and the Indian diaspora, reinforcing the growing momentum of India-US collaboration in science, technology, and beyond.