PM Modi launches several projects for Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over one thousand one hundred crore rupees at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Among the key initiatives inaugurated are the Birsa Munda Tribal University in Rajpipla and the first phase of the Hospitality District at Garudeshwar, along with several other infrastructure projects. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for 10 ambitious projects, including the Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India, to be built at a cost of 367 crore rupees, and a Sports Complex.

These projects aim to promote eco-tourism, green mobility, and smart infrastructure while advancing tribal development in the region. Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi flagged off 25 e-buses worth 30 crore rupees to enhance tourist transport facilities. The Prime Minister reached Gujarat today on a two-day visit to the state. Mr Modi will participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations tomorrow, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.