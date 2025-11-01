PM Modi Lauds Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan for 3 Guinness World Records

Last Updated on November 1, 2025 11:27 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the three Guiness world records created by Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan are commendable.

In a social media post, Mr. Modi said such mass movements add impetus to women empowerment efforts and have a transformative impact on the lives of country’s Nari Shakti.

The Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan has set multiple records, including the highest number of people to register for a health care platform in a single month, numbering over 3.21 crore.

India has achieved three Guinness World Record titles under the campaign Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan. The campaign, which was held between 17th September and 2nd of last month, witnessed unprecedented community participation.

The initiative set multiple records, including the highest number of people to register for a health care platform in a single month, numbering over three crore 21 lakh. It also achieved the record for the most people to sign up for a breast cancer screening online in one week.

Over nine lakh ninety-four thousand women had signed up for the screening. Besides, a record number of one lakh twenty-five thousand people signed up for vital signs screening online in one week at the state level. The Union Health Ministry said more than 20 ministries actively participated in the campaign, which involved central government institutes, medical colleges and private organisations.

More than 5 lakh Panchayati Raj representatives, 1.14 crore school and college students, 94 lakh Self Help Group members, and 5 lakh other community platform members participated in the campaign. These achievements stand as a testament to India’s collective effort, combining government systems, digital health innovation, and community participation to build a Healthy Woman, Empowered Family, and Viksit Bharat.