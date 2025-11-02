The Indian Awaaz

15 Killed in Rajasthan bus accident

Nov 2, 2025

Last Updated on November 2, 2025 11:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

In Rajasthan, a bus crashed into a stationary trailer, resulting in a massive collision that left around 15 people dead. Three others were injured in the accident, which took place in Phalodi district, about 400 kilometers from Jaipur.

Reports suggest that the victims had gone to visit Kolayat, one of the most famous religious sites in Bikaner. They were returning to Jodhpur’s tourist spot, Sursagar, when the accident occurred. The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over the accident. In a post on the social media site, he wrote, "The loss of life in the road accident in the Matoda area of ​​Phalodi is deeply saddening and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families."

