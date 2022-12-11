FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi inaugurates National Institutes of Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy

Says these 3 institutions will give speed to AYUSH healthcare system in India

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated three National Ayush Institutes in Goa. These are the institutes are All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad and the National Institute of Homeopathy (NIH), Delhi.

Addressing the valedictory function of 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo, he said these 3 institutions will give speed to AYUSH healthcare system. Pointing out that Yoga and Ayurveda are the new hope for the world, he said Ayurveda is not just about treatment, it also promotes wellness. The Prime Minister stressed the need for documentation of Data Based Evidence to further promote Ayurveda.

The event witnessed the active participation of more than 400 overseas delegates representing over 50 countries, international students and various other stakeholders of Ayurveda. The theme of this year’s edition of WAC is ‘Ayurveda for One Health’.

National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM)

