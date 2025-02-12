PM Modi Departs for U.S. to Hold Bilateral Talks with President Trump

AMN / WEB DESK

After his successful visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for the United States to hold bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump. Mr. Modi will reach Washington, DC, in the wee hours tomorrow in the second leg of his two-nation tour.

Earlier, taking to the media about Mr. Modi’s visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the Prime Minister will be among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of the US President.

In Washington DC, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Trump in both the restricted and delegation-level formats. Mr. Modi is also scheduled to interact with senior U.S. administration figures, business leaders, and members of the Indian community. Mr. Modi has been invited to visit the U.S. within barely three weeks of the new administration taking office. This shows the importance of the India-U.S. partnership. The visit will be a valuable opportunity to engage the new administration in all areas of mutual interest. There has been a very close rapport between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump dating back to Mr. Trump’s first term. There is a convergence of interests between the two countries in a number of areas, including trade, investment, technology, defence cooperation, counter-terrorism, security of the Indo-Pacific, and people-to-people relations.